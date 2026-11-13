Photo Credit: TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling could be bringing back another familiar face this weekend as the promotion prepares for Destination X 2026.

The upcoming pay-per-view marks the return of Destination X for the first time since 2017. TNA’s lineup features championship matches, Ultimate X bouts, and the return of the World X-Cup.

The company has also been building anticipation for the event with several returning names and international competitors announced for the tournament. However, another surprise could be waiting for fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Former X-Division Champion Reportedly Set for TNA Destination X Return

The upcoming show is reportedly set to feature the return of a former X-Division Champion, although the identity of the star has yet to be revealed.

According to PWInsider, TNA sources indicate that a former X-Division Champion will return at Sunday’s Destination X pay-per-view. The report did not reveal the identity of the returning wrestler or specify whether the appearance would involve a match.

The report further stated that Destination X will also feature Elijah performing during the Countdown pre-show, while the World X-Cup is expected to begin before the main card and continue throughout the event.

WrestleZone will have live coverage of TNA Destination X 2026 this Sunday.

READ MORE: TNA’s Trey Miguel Reveals When His Contract Expires Ahead of Destination X

The post Former TNA X-Division Champion Expected To Return at Destination X — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.