Photo Credit: AEW

AEW President Tony Khan comments on why The Last Outfit became The Cut.

Tony Khan spoke with the media ahead of this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. During the call, he was asked why Jay White’s faction was renamed The Cut after White originally called it The Last Outfit.

Khan said the group “referred to themselves” as The Last Outfit because they represent a lot of tradition. He noted they wanted to establish themselves as the last of their kind and felt they were the last outfit “of an operation,” calling it a good expression.

Tony Khan explains the reasoning behind The Cut’s name change

“He (Jay White) referenced them being the Last Outfit. It’s a fair question. I think it was something new, something we’re trying. Clearly there’s been some big changes with the Death Riders specifically, recently. And I was trying something new and building a new, groundbreaking stable that I believe could threaten anybody, including the most established heroes of AEW, including the Conglomeration and, in this case, the Death Riders, who have been, at times, untouchable in AEW, that the Cut could even get to them,” Tony Khan began.

“And they talked about how they wanted to establish themselves and talked about that they’re a new group that represents a lot of tradition, and they’re the last of their kind. They felt they were the last outfit of an operation. And it’s a good it’s a good expression. I got what they were saying. And the fans really resonated when they saw Jay White and Juice Robinson and the Gunns and Ace Austin and coming together with (David) Finlay and Clark Connors,” Khan went on.

“It really felt like the fans loved the angle, and there was a missing piece, and I felt that missing piece was the Cut, and Jay White completely agreed with me, and he embraced it. So you saw that same day he identified what they are and what they would be and I think he’s doing a great job. I really believe in Jay White, and I believe in that group,” Khan concluded.

Read More:AEW’s Bobby Lashley Wins World Title Outside the Company

If you use this transcription, please credit the source, H/T WrestleZone, and link to this page.

The post Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Faction Underwent Name Change appeared first on Wrestlezone.