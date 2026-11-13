Photo Credit: AEW

Tony Khan credits Jon Moxley with helping Marina Shafir succeed in AEW.

On the Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Marina Shafir’s Women’s World Championship match against Mercedes Moné at the pay-per-view. He was asked how proud he is of her progress since she joined the Death Riders.

Tony Khan said Jon Moxley has always advocated for Marina Shafir. He also credited her hard work. Furthermore, Khan noted that she improved a lot after working under the mentorship of Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and the late PAC.

Tony Khan praises Jon Moxley’s role in Marina Shafir’s development

“Jon Moxley has been an advocate for Marina Shafir, a mentor to Marina Shafir, and a great partner to Marina Shafir. And I think Jon Moxley is very proud of how far Marina has come. I personally am very proud of how far Marina has come. She’s improved and worked so hard in the ring and outside the ring to become a great wrestler. Now, she has the opportunity this Saturday to become the AEW World Champion,” Tony Khan began.

“We saw she could beat the champion last night on Dynamite. She proved it. And I absolutely believe Marina Shafir now, with everything that she learned in the Death Riders under the mentorship of great wrestlers, including Jon Moxley, Bryan, well, frankly, now Bryan Danielson working with the Death Riders too, as we saw coming out of the PAC tribute show, but under the mentorship of great wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and of course PAC,” Khan went on.

“Marina Shafir has come a long way, and Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders, and Marina is an indispensable part of that organization. And Jon’s always believed in Marina and always gone to bat for her, and I know he is as proud as anybody of what she’s accomplished. And she deserves the most of the credit herself cause she’s worked so hard. Just like Jon’s always there, Marina’s almost always at the shows. She works really hard, and she’s earned this opportunity to fight for the world title against Mercedes Moné at Full Gear this Saturday,” Khan concluded.

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