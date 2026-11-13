Photo Credit: AEW

AEW‘s Bobby Lashley is the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion.

Bobby Lashley is currently part of the Hurt Syndicate faction in AEW alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin. The group has competed in only a few matches over the past few months, prompting some fans to note that the promotion isn’t using Lashley to his full potential. Recent reports also noted that the faction pushed back against creative plans and refused to lose. MVP responded, saying it’s all “blatant lies.”

Bobbly Lashley is a former WWE Champion and has only held tag team gold in AEW. He has now become a world champion once again.

Bobby Lashley defeats Joe Alonzo to capture 4th Rope world title

At 4th Rope Wrestling’s Heelmatic event yesterday, MVP, who’s been the promotion’s Commissioner since October 2024, awarded the vacant Heavyweight Championship to Joe Alonzo. However, it came with a catch. Alonzo had previously argued that he was cheated out of a title opportunity. It prompted MVP to book him to defend the gold immediately.

Bobbly Lashley showed up as the surprise challenger and made quick work of Joe Alonzo. He defeated Alonzo within minutes with a belly-to-belly suplex and a spear to win the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship.

The win gave Bobby Lashley his second singles championship since he held the WWE United States Championship in 2022. He’s also the reigning ACW World Champion.

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