Photo Credit: TNA

TNA’s Trey Miguel reveals when his contract expires ahead of his world championship match at Destination X.

TNA Wrestling announced back in June that they had re-signed former X-Division and International Champion Trey Miguel to a new contract. He returned to the promotion in January after AEW released him over a 2020 Facebook post that contained homophobic language, for which he apologized. He was sidelined with a broken kneecap for three months from April to July 2026.

Miguel is now gearing up to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship at Destination X this Sunday.

Trey Miguel hopes to secure a longer TNA deal after his contract expires

Ahead of the match, he spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling‘s Tom Campbell. He revealed that he only signed a six-month contract when he returned to TNA in January and re-signed under a similar deal in June. He said he’s open to staying with the promotion and hopes to sign a longer contract.

“In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months. Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract. I’m hoping to get more than just six months. I think I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA’s my home. I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination,” Trey Miguel began.

“It was crazy because when I broke my knee I was actually really afraid because for those four months that I was out, that was at the end of my deal. And TNA had reached out and asked me to re-sign while I was out on injury and I was really afraid that that might not be the case because I’m not there right now, you know. So on top of just missing the show, I was afraid that I would be missing work beyond four months and that I wouldn’t have anything to come back to.

“I’m really grateful that they’ve continued to offer me more contracts. I think I’ve signed like five or six TNA contracts at this point, which is cool. I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing but if we can just sign it for one more three-year deal I would be chill. I might get a frame with all my TNA contracts,” Miguel said.

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