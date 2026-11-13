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TNA’s Trey Miguel Reveals When His Contract Expires Ahead of Destination X
By Kebin Antony,8 days ago
TNA’s Trey Miguel reveals when his contract expires ahead of his world championship match at Destination X.
TNA Wrestling announced back in June that they had re-signed former X-Division and International Champion Trey Miguel to a new contract. He returned to the promotion in January after AEW released him over a 2020 Facebook post that contained homophobic language, for which he apologized. He was sidelined with a broken kneecap for three months from April to July 2026.
Miguel is now gearing up to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship at Destination X this Sunday.
Trey Miguel hopes to secure a longer TNA deal after his contract expires
Ahead of the match, he spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling‘s Tom Campbell. He revealed that he only signed a six-month contract when he returned to TNA in January and re-signed under a similar deal in June. He said he’s open to staying with the promotion and hopes to sign a longer contract.
“In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months. Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract. I’m hoping to get more than just six months. I think I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA’s my home. I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination,” Trey Miguel began.
“It was crazy because when I broke my knee I was actually really afraid because for those four months that I was out, that was at the end of my deal. And TNA had reached out and asked me to re-sign while I was out on injury and I was really afraid that that might not be the case because I’m not there right now, you know. So on top of just missing the show, I was afraid that I would be missing work beyond four months and that I wouldn’t have anything to come back to.
“I’m really grateful that they’ve continued to offer me more contracts. I think I’ve signed like five or six TNA contracts at this point, which is cool. I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing but if we can just sign it for one more three-year deal I would be chill. I might get a frame with all my TNA contracts,” Miguel said.
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