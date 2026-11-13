Ticket sales for this week’s WWE SmackDown have dropped significantly despite John Cena’s appearance.

The November 13, 2026, episode of SmackDown will emanate live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It will feature the aftermath of the Crown Jewel PLE, and fans could hear from new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn. John Cena will return to invite another star to the John Cena Classic Tournament.

WWE SmackDown ticket sales decline despite John Cena’s appearance

According to WrestleTix‘s latest update, 7,383 tickets have been distributed for WWE SmackDown so far. Since yesterday’s update, the number is up by 292.

WWE’s most recent event at the venue was the February 20, 2026 episode of SmackDown. F4WOnline noted that the promotion distributed 11,161 tickets overall for the event, a figure significantly higher than what was sold for tonight’s edition.

The cheapest available ticket for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, for standard admission so far, is $55.

WWE has confirmed two segments for tonight’s SmackDown featuring Tiffany Stratton and John Cena.

The company’s website mentioned:

“After traveling to Raw and NXT, John Cena is set to journey to Friday Night SmackDown to invite more Superstars to the John Cena Classic, airing from Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday, Dec. 14.”

“After betraying her friend Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract for the second year in a row, Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.”

Read More:Stephanie Vaquer’s PWI Women’s 250 Win Leaves Fans Divided

The post WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales See Significant Drop Despite John Cena’s Return appeared first on Wrestlezone.