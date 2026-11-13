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The November 23, 2026, episode of WWE RAW will reportedly start early to accommodate a double taping.

The November 23 episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It will be the go-home edition for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 28.

WWE RAW reportedly moving to 6 PM ET on November 23

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the November 23 edition of WWE RAW will begin live on Netflix at 6 PM ET, two hours earlier than usual. After that, the promotion will immediately tape the November 27 episode of SmackDown so the superstars can spend Thanksgiving with their families.

The format will be similar to how WWE taped SmackDown after the November 2 episode of RAW, which allowed superstars to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

As mentioned, the November 23 episode will be the final edition of SmackDown before the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. The event will take place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28. The promotion has announced three matches so far, including the men’s WarGames match between the Bloodline and 946.

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The post WWE Raw Set for Special Start Time on November 23 — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.