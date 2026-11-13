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Cody Rhodes says he’s been trying to form a new group in WWE.

Former three-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with former WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. During their conversation, Rhodes brought up Carmelo Hayes, praising his passion and his talent for coming up with ideas.

Cody Rhodes says he’s been trying to form a new group on WWE TV

Carmelo Hayes recently joined Royce Keys’ 946 faction, which will face Roman Reigns’ Bloodline at Survivor Series. Cody Rhodes then said he’s also been actively trying to form a new group in WWE and has already dropped multiple hints.

“It’s no secret. I’ve been actively trying to maybe get a little bit of a group on TV. And I’ve made some… Well, maybe it is a secret. I’ve Easter-egged it multiple times, but I’m not doing it hard enough,” Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes has previously worked with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. in Legacy in WWE. Outside the company, he’s been part of the Bullet Club, the Elite, and the Nightmare Family in AEW and NJPW.

While forming a new faction might not happen anytime soon, Cody Rhodes will lead a team in a few days. He will captain Team USA against Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28. So far, CM Punk and Je’Von Evans have joined Rhodes, while Penta has sided with Mysterio.

While he’s speaking about forming an on-screen group here, a former WWE writer recently claimed Cody Rhodes was one of several stars who led backstage cliques in AEW.

Read More:Cody Rhodes Has Been Looking for a Way Into WWE’s Corporate World

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