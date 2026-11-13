Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Layla recently recalled a blunt message from management. The message reportedly came from a head writer and it concerned how the company treated its women’s division.

Layla recalls the blunt message a WWE writer gave her about the women’s division

Speaking on the Lay Talk podcast, Layla joined Katie Lea Burchill. The two former stars discussed their WWE experiences. They also addressed the challenges women faced during that period. Burchill admitted she became comfortable with her wrestling abilities.

She believes that affected her development in WWE and she also regretted not returning to FCW. She said, “But what I should have done is what you did and gone down to FCW and worked and worked and worked in the ring. And I always feel like that’s kind of, like, a thing that I hold up to myself where you succeeded and I failed myself in that moment because I didn’t.”

However, Layla believed Katie was already prepared. She also recalled writers sometimes ignoring their pitches. She said, “But I honestly don’t think that. I think, like, I think you did everything right. You were ready. You were ready. But let’s be realistic about it. Like you said, you pitch ideas, you pitch stories, you talk to writers.”

“Sometimes you walk down the corridor and, let’s be honest, writers wouldn’t even look at you. Like, tell the truth, right? Would they not? And I don’t think it was that sometimes. And there were only, what, how many spots at that time? Like, think about the girls, Divas, right? There was how many spots, would you say? One, two?”

Burchill then discussed how WWE selected its performers. She believes some wrestlers received stronger company support and she mentioned Dolph Ziggler as one example. Layla then shared an experience from 2012 after she had returned following an injury and became Divas Champion.

She said, “And just to give you, like, an insight of something, when I got, when I actually, after I came back from my injury and I was Divas Champion, I spoke to one of the head writers at the time because, you know, I was, like, pitching ideas and stuff like that.”

“And I’m just going to be really honest with you. At that, even at that time, it was, like, 2012, he said to me, ‘Oh, in the production meeting they say, ‘Oh, we don’t care about the girls. So I was like, like, legit. But that was the absolute, absolute truth.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

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The post Ex-WWE Women’s Champ Was Told the Company Doesn’t ‘Care About the Girls’ appeared first on Wrestlezone.