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Former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer achieved something special. She secured the top position in PWI Women’s 250. The rankings cover performances between October 2025 and September 2026.

She also held two Women’s World Championship reigns. However, her first-place finish has sparked debate on social media. Several fans questioned whether she deserved the ranking.

Why Stephanie Vaquer’s No. 1 ranking in the 2026 PWI Women’s 250 has sparked debate

Following the announcement, fans shared their reactions X, formerly known as Twitter. Many questioned Vaquer’s activity throughout the ranking period. She missed significant time due to injuries and illness.

A fan wrote, “Someone who spent about seven months injured lol” Another fan wrote, “You hate Mercedes, she doesn’t have.” Another fan brought up Mercedes Moné and Liv Morgan. The fan simply described the result as “Robbed.”

A fan also questioned Vaquer’s time away. “Injured half the year btw” Another fan believed Thekla deserved the top position, “Thekla should’ve been number 1. She’s way better than Stephanie.”

Another fan also mentioned several other contenders, “how? she been out most of the year? liv, willow or Mercede or even thekla should have taken this. all were very active and dominant”

One fan questioned Vaquer’s competition during the ranking period, “I’m confused, because other than Iyo and Liv, who were Stephanie’s great opponents? Didn’t she wrestle Raquel and Nikki Bella like 3 times? And how does Liv winning the Rumble, Mania vs Steph and Summerslam vs Iyo not enough to win or get much higher?”

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The post Stephanie Vaquer’s PWI Women’s 250 Win Leaves Fans Divided appeared first on Wrestlezone.