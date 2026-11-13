Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE star Dawn Marie has made her decision to join OnlyFans. She wants to embrace her confidence in her 50s. She joined the platform a few months ago. However, her page won’t feature explicit content. Instead, fans can expect photoshoots and other content.

Dawn Marie rules out explicit content while discussing her OnlyFans account

Speaking in an interview with Soundsphere, Dawn Marie addressed the criticism of joining OnlyFans. She also denied joining OnlyFans purely for money. She said, “Like I chose to do OnlyFans. I had no idea what was ahead of me, you know, and I knew I was going to have so many people come at me and be like, ‘Oh, you must be broke,’ or ‘You must be this.’ And I do.”

“But, like, people don’t understand, when I was in wrestling, I made nothing. I was broke in wrestling. Right? Like, no, we were broke in wrestling.” According to her, wrestling didn’t pay well. She also discussed her WWE contract and earnings.

She said, “Like, when I was in wrestling, there was nowhere to go. WCW was gone. ECW was gone. I went to WWE. Contract was for $75,000 a year. I make more as a nurse than I did being on the road 275 days a year. You know, so it’s like I laugh at it because they’re like, ‘Oh, she blew through all her money. Now she’s going to go to’ No, I’m choosing this.”

Marie also revealed taking a 14-year break from wrestling. She said she’s not chasing her former glory. She said, “I’m not trying to live in my heyday. A lot of people question that, ‘Oh, you can’t let go of the past.’ And I’m like, guys, I stepped away from wrestling for 14 years.”

“I didn’t even take an appearance. I totally divorced the business for 14 years. Nothing. I’m not trying to, like, I’m not caught in my past. Not trying to live my past. I’m Dawn Marie in her 50s, embracing her sexuality, embracing her confidence, and doing Dawn Marie at this age.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

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The post Former WWE Star Dawn Marie Reveals the Real Reason She Joined OnlyFans at 56 appeared first on Wrestlezone.