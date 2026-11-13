Photo Credit: TNA Wrestling

TNA’s Dollhouse faction has officially added another member. The returning group welcomed its newest recruit this week. The faction had remained inactive since 2016 and its comeback began with last week’s surprising developments.

On last week’s TNA Impact saw Taryn Hudson appeared backstage feeling completely disappointed after rejection from The Righteous. However, a strange with a lipstick marks and a dollhouse were also nearby.

Former Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell then appeared and she welcomed Hudson into the revived Dollhouse. Following the tease, this week’s TNA Impact revealed another important development.

Taryn Terrell and Harley Hudson welcome Mila Moore as the revived Dollhouse expands

This week on TNA Impact, Nic Nemeth faced Elijah. Both stars exchanged several moves throughout the match. Elijah attempted a slingshot move during the closing moments. However, Nemeth countered with a Superkick to stop him. He then delivered Danger Zone for the win.

After the match, TNA revealed another surprise. Harley Hudson officially joined The Dollhouse alongside Taryn Terrell as they introduced Mila Moore as their newest member. This brings the revived faction to three members.

With Mila Moore now joining the faction, The Dollhouse has officially expanded to three members. The faction group appears to be gaining momentum.

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The post TNA’s Dollhouse Has Found Its Third Member appeared first on Wrestlezone.