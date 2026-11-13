Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has corporate interests. He recently revealed his visits to WWE headquarters. Rhodes enjoys learning about the company’s different departments.

Cody Rhodes had been exploring various paths within WWE

Speaking on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes discussed his growing interest. His curiosity goes beyond WWE’s creative department. He wants to understand how the company operates and he wants employees explaining their responsibilities.

He said, “Not the creative meetings, all the meetings. And here’s what you’ll find happens. Some people realize out of the gate, ‘Oh, he wants to actually know what we do.’ And then other people think they’re introducing themselves to you and like, ‘Listen, what can we do for you? What are you interested in?’ We’re not doing that. I actually wanna know what you guys do. Like, tell me.”

He also explained why learning these details matters. He said, “I just wanna know so I can be like, ‘Hey, remember that thing we were working on?’ Or that third-party company that helped build constructs for us or whatever. I think every time I go, I actively and I have moved away from it for a minute I actively try to find a role, something I could do.”

“And there wasn’t one. But not in a creative sense, just something. The office, there’s an energy at that office.” Rhodes also discussed Bruce Prichard’s approach towards wrestlers. Prichard reminds visiting superstars about their importance.

He said, “Bruce Prichard says something. He said it on this podcast, and he says it to people. And you think, you know, Bruce is really charismatic, so you think it’s just part of the charisma, but it’s actually real. And it’s not meant in a negative.”

“But Bruce will always look out on the office and tell whoever’s there that day, whoever the wrestler is visiting, and say, ‘Just so you know, they all work for you.’ And that’s part of his big thing to kind of make you feel better. And I think we all work together for each other. But the way he said it, I thought, yeah, don’t be afraid of asking a real question in here.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

Read More: Cody Rhodes Teases Unconventional WWE Heel Turn: ‘I’m Already a Heel’

The post Cody Rhodes Has Been Looking for a Way Into WWE’s Corporate World appeared first on Wrestlezone.