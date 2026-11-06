Trey Miguel Teases Different Approach for Leon Slater Title Match at TNA Destination X

Photo Credit: TNA

Trey Miguel has a different vision for his upcoming TNA World Championship opportunity against Leon Slater at Destination X on November 15.

While fans may be expecting an aerial showcase between two high-flying competitors, Miguel believes their story deserves a unique spotlight.

Speaking on Busted Open, the challenger acknowledged the expectations surrounding the match. However, he made it clear he doesn’t want to be defined simply by his athletic ability.

Instead, he sees the championship contest as an opportunity to display another side of both performers.

Trey Miguel wants to break the ‘flippy guy’ label at TNA Destination X

“I read the internet; I know what people are expecting this match to be. They want a 15, 20-minute flip-off, and I think Leon (Slater) and I have such a better story to tell than that,” Miguel explained.

He believes both wrestlers are currently performing at the best levels of their careers. Moreover, he wants their encounter to demonstrate how much more they can offer inside the ring.

“I’m the most complete I’ve ever been, he’s the most complete he’s ever been and I hate being pigeonholed to, ‘Oh, they’re flippy guys.’ No, we are bigger than that stupid stigma,” Miguel continued.

The challenger also sees the match as a chance to reach another level in TNA and show audiences something they might not have previously experienced from either competitor.

“That’s an opportunity for both of us to show that we can tell a great story, that we can level up and kick into the next gear that people may have never seen us tap into within the walls of TNA,” he said. Trey Miguel added that winning the World Championship was imperative to him.

Miguel earned his opportunity by winning a five-way ladder match on TNA iMPACT. Meanwhile, Slater heads into the contest as the reigning champion, making this his first pay-per-view title defence.

The match could therefore offer both men a chance to make a statement beyond their high-flying reputations. Miguel isn’t just looking to flip the script — he wants to leave Destination X with TNA’s top championship.

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