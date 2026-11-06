WWE’s Next Danhausen Plan Has a Christmas Twist — Report

Photo credit: WWE

WWE is not done turning Danhausen into a holiday attraction just yet. After making him one of the faces of Halloween, the company reportedly has a Christmas plan in mind for the Very Nice, Very Evil star.

This time, Danhausen is getting ready to bring “Santahausen.”

How Danhausen could be involved in WWE’s Christmas-themed character plans

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning to introduce the Santahausen concept over the next few months. The decision reportedly comes after the company saw how well Danhausen performed from a marketing standpoint during the Halloween season.

“Following the tremendous success of Danhausen during Halloween, WWE is planning to roll out ‘Santahausen’ Christmas-themed merch ahead of the holidays, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned,” the report stated.

The report suggests that WWE has high expectations for this new merchandise push. The company is also planning more than just a few festive T-shirts for the occasion. Specific release dates and prices have not been revealed yet.

The Santahausen plans follow a busy Halloween season for Danhausen. WWE gave the star a lot of opportunities to show his unusual personality across its programming.

One of the highlights was his own “Very Nice, Very Evil Halloween Special” on YouTube. The special featured appearances from several familiar names, including Papa Shango and The Boogeyman.

Danhausen also played a major role in WWE’s Halloween-themed programming around SmackDown and NXT Halloween Havoc.

His appearance on SmackDown also brought chaos. During the special “Very Nice, Very Evil” edition of the show, Danhausen crossed paths with Gunther and cursed him. The segment also featured the return of The Demon Finn Bálor. Danhausen also brought back the Gingerbread Man from the dead.

It was clear that WWE wanted to make the most of Danhausen’s character during the Halloween season. The reported merchandise success now appears to have encouraged the company to continue that approach.

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The post WWE’s Next Danhausen Plan Has a Christmas Twist — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.