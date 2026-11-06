Mick Foley Draws Strong Fan Reactions After Bowing to Megan Bayne at AEW Blood & Guts

Photo Credit: AEW

Mick Foley has once again shown his admiration for Megan Bayne, but his latest gesture left wrestling fans divided. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a picture of himself bowing down to the AEW star after her brutal performance at Blood & Guts. While some fans understood the gesture as a sign of respect, others were far less impressed with Foley’s actions.

Following the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, Foley posted a picture of himself bowing down beside a bloodied Bayne.

“This humble hardcore servant gladly bows down before thee!” Foley wrote in the caption.

The picture came after Bayne competed in the women’s Blood & Guts match. She teamed up with Lena Kross, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Persephone against Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor.

The match featured a lot of brutal spots involving broken glass, barbed wire, and blood. Bayne was busted open early and endured a lengthy fight. Her team eventually lost after Julia Hart submitted, but Bayne’s performance clearly left a strong impression on Foley.

Fans share mixed reactions to Mick Foley bowing to Megan Bayne

This isn’t the first time Foley has shown his admiration for Bayne and her Divine Dominion stablemate, Lena Kross. The interaction has become something of a running joke between the WWE legend and the AEW duo.

It started during an appearance in July when Bayne and Kross demanded that Foley bow down to them. However, the Hardcore Legend misunderstood their instructions and started barking instead. He later joked that he had confused “bow down” with “bow wow.”

Foley eventually got the message. Following Bayne and Kross’ violent Chicago Street Fight against The Brawling Birds at AEW All Out in September, he shared a video of himself repeatedly bowing to Divine Dominion.

His latest picture continues that ongoing interaction. However, the post attracted attention from wrestling fans, with many sharing strong opinions.

Some fans defended Foley and felt his actions were completely understandable after watching what Bayne went through. They believed the veteran was just acknowledging her performance and the punishment she endured during the match.

Others also appeared to appreciate the moment, suggesting that Bayne had earned the respect of everyone watching.

However, not everyone saw it that way. Several fans questioned whether the picture was appropriate or entertaining. Some described Foley’s repeated interactions with Bayne as strange and embarrassing, while others mocked the wrestling legend for continuing the same routine.

A few fans also expressed frustration at seeing Foley bow down to Bayne again. Others questioned what he was trying to achieve with the latest picture.

With the Hardcore Legend continuing to embrace his role in Divine Dominion’s ongoing joke, it seems that the running gag isn’t going away anytime soon.

Read More: AEW Blood & Guts Leads to Brawling Birds Indie Match Postponement

The post Mick Foley Draws Strong Fan Reactions After Bowing to Megan Bayne at AEW Blood & Guts appeared first on Wrestlezone.