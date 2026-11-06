Stephanie Vaquer Returns to Wrestling After Injury-Related Absence

Photo Credit: WWE

Stephanie Vaquer has finally made her way back between the ropes after missing a scheduled WWE RAW appearance in October.

The former Women’s World Champion returned to in-ring action at a WWE live event in Portland, Oregon, on November 5, 2026, marking an important step in her comeback.

Vaquer had been dealing with an ankle issue after suffering a minor sprain during the Triple Threat Match against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank on October 10.

She was initially expected to face Lynch on the October 26 episode of RAW in a No. 1 Contender’s match. However, WWE announced that she wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

Stephanie Vaquer makes WWE in-ring return at Portland house show

Her absence meant Lynch received the opportunity to challenge Morgan for the Women’s World Championship instead. However, that contest ended in disqualification, allowing Morgan to retain her title.

Vaquer’s withdrawal from RAW also prompted questions about when she would be ready to compete again. While the initial update linked her unavailability to her ankle, subsequent information indicated an illness had become responsible for keeping her away from action. WWE had not provided a definitive public timeline for her return.

The November 5 house show in Portland finally brought an end to her spell away from the ring. Although the appearance took place at a live event rather than on television, it allows WWE to bring La Primera back into the fold.

Vaquer’s return is particularly relevant given the unfinished business surrounding the Women’s World Championship picture. Her originally scheduled match against Lynch was meant to determine who would challenge Morgan. However, that opportunity passed while she was unavailable.

There has been no confirmed announcement regarding Vaquer’s next televised appearance or a new championship opportunity. Still, her return to competition is an encouraging development as WWE looks to settle its ongoing Women’s World Championship picture.

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The post Stephanie Vaquer Returns to Wrestling After Injury-Related Absence appeared first on Wrestlezone.