Ex-WWE Star Gail Kim Fires Back at Troll Over Personal Attack on Her Marriage

Photo Credit: NWA

TNA Hall of Famer and former WWE star Gail Kim found herself dealing with an unexpected personal attack after celebrating the results of the November 3 midterm elections.

What began as a political post on X quickly turned into criticism of her marriage to celebrity chef Robert Irvine, prompting Kim to deliver a sharp response.

After arriving in Texas, Kim shared her excitement about the election results, writing, “Just landed in the BLUE state of TX it’s a beautiful day today.” Democrats had secured control of both chambers of Congress and celebrated major victories in Texas.

However, one user chose to make Kim’s personal life the subject of the conversation, questioning her decision to marry Irvine rather than someone from her own cultural background.

The user, referencing Kim’s Korean heritage and political views, accused her of being a sellout for marrying an “Old White Man” instead of a “Man of Culture.”

Gail Kim responds to political attack involving her husband

Kim wasn’t about to take that jab lying down. She acknowledged her Democratic values but questioned why they should determine her choice of partner. She also pointed out that Irvine is only 11 years older than her.

“lol I hold a lot of democratic values yes and he’s 11 years older than me so I guess we are both old according to you,” Kim replied.

She then made it clear that her happiness mattered far more than the stranger’s judgment.

“If being happy with your soulmate is a sellout, then I guess I am. I dont know why you’re so concerned about who I choose to marry…. Probably bc you’re a lonely loser???” she added.

Kim and Irvine have been married since 2012. The former WWE Women’s Champion’s response made it clear she wasn’t interested in turning her relationship into a political debate.

The exchange comes shortly after Kim faced criticism from wrestling fans over her comments about modern in-ring styles. This time, however, she was defending something much more personal — and wasn’t about to let the criticism go unanswered.

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The post Ex-WWE Star Gail Kim Fires Back at Troll Over Personal Attack on Her Marriage appeared first on Wrestlezone.