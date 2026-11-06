WWE’s Crown Jewel Broadcast Will Have an Unusual Production Twist — Report

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WWE is making some major changes to its production plans for Crown Jewel 2026. The company is reportedly preparing to handle a large portion of the event’s broadcast remotely from the headquarters instead of running its entire production operation from Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While WWE will still send a sizeable production crew to the venue, the number of employees traveling for the event will be lower than usual.

How WWE headquarters will handle Crown Jewel’s Saudi Arabia broadcast

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, will handle much of the production work for the November 7 PLE. Production and satellite trucks will reportedly be stationed at the company’s headquarters rather than being sent overseas.

The crew at the ANB Arena will set up cameras, audio systems, and other equipment needed to capture the action. Once everything is ready, the live feeds will be transmitted back to WWE Headquarters in Connecticut. The Stamford-based production team will then handle much of the broadcast remotely.

Although this is a notable change for one of WWE’s major international PLEs, the company will still have several personnel on the ground in Riyadh. The local crew will ensure that all the necessary equipment is in place before the show begins.

It remains unclear whether WWE plans to use this production approach for future international events or if this emerges as a one-time arrangement for Crown Jewel 2026.

The production changes come amid increased attention surrounding WWE’s travel plans for Crown Jewel. Employees have reportedly voiced concerns to WWE about traveling to Saudi Arabia amid the current situation in the Middle East.

As previously reported, WWE has offered certain production crew members an additional $3,000 in hazard pay to make the trip. However, several employees have reportedly turned down the opportunity to travel.

Read More: Report Reveals WWE Crown Jewel Backstage Concerns

The post WWE’s Crown Jewel Broadcast Will Have an Unusual Production Twist — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.