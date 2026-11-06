Indie Star Judas Icarus Suffers Injury That Ends His 2026 Wrestling Year

Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Independent wrestling star Judas Icarus shared an unfortunate update about his in-ring future after taking to social media with news of a significant injury. The Sinner and Saint member has also revealed that the setback will affect his remaining bookings for the year.

Icarus confirmed that he fractured the radial bone in his right forearm, bringing his 2026 wrestling schedule to an early end. He described it as the first serious injury of this kind in his professional wrestling career.

Judas Icarus announces fractured radial bone injury

Sharing the news on X, Icarus addressed his supporters with a message explaining the situation and thanking them for their continued support.

“Bad news for all my little ickers (my fans): I have fractured my radial bone! First time w/ a serious bad one in wrestling,” he wrote.

He then confirmed that he wouldn’t compete again this year, reflecting on what had otherwise been an eventful period in his career.

“Unfortunately, that’s a wrap on my 2026, my friends. What a beautiful and eventful year,” Icarus added. He also encouraged fans to support his tag team partner, Travis Williams, affectionately referring to him as his “good friend & heterosexual life partner.”

The injury is another setback for the duo, who became free agents earlier in 2026 after TNA Wrestling released them. Icarus and Williams had joined the promotion in 2024 and competed together as Sinner and Saint.

Icarus had been scheduled for appearances across several independent promotions, including DEFY, C4, 365 Pro Wrestling, Demand Lucha, Dusk Pro, NEW, and SOS. His injury means those planned appearances will have to proceed without him.

While Icarus hasn’t provided a specific return date, his announcement confirms that his in-ring year is over. For now, fans will have to wait for the Sinner to make his return, while Williams continues his own wrestling journey.

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The post Indie Star Judas Icarus Suffers Injury That Ends His 2026 Wrestling Year appeared first on Wrestlezone.