AEW Bans One Surprisingly Common Word on TV — Report

Photo Credit: AEW

AEW reportedly introduced an unusual restriction for its commentary team during the November 4 episode of Dynamite.

The rule became noticeable during the women’s Blood & Guts match, when a familiar household item entered the action. However, it couldn’t be identified by its commonly used name.

According to wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez, the promotion has instructed its talent and commentators to avoid using a particular brand name during television broadcasts.

The restriction reportedly became especially clear when commentators had to correct themselves after accidentally using the prohibited term.

Why AEW talent reportedly cannot use the LEGO name during television broadcasts

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez explained that AEW’s broadcast team must use the generic description “toy bricks” instead of referring to the building blocks by their brand name.

“So apparently, they can no longer use the word LEGOs, yup, on AEW television,” Alvarez said. He added that the instruction was made explicit, with commentators expected to correct any accidental mention immediately.

The restriction concerns LEGO, a trademarked brand owned by The LEGO Group. Although the products are commonly described as building bricks, AEW no longer uses the company’s name on television.

The issue came into focus during the women’s Blood & Guts contest. The toy bricks appeared among the weapons used in the match. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Wrathlander, and the Brawling Birds eventually defeated Persephone, Divine Dominion, and the Triangle of Madness.

Alvarez didn’t provide details of a specific legal notice or explain whether the toy manufacturer made a direct request to AEW. The reported restriction appears to reflect caution around using a protected brand name during broadcasts.

It’s an unusual addition to AEW’s television guidelines. Especially given how commonly the brand name is used to describe building bricks. For now, though, commentators will have to stick to “toy bricks” — because even in Blood & Guts, some words are apparently off-limits.

Read More: AEW Men’s Blood & Guts 2026 Match Ends With Shocking Surrender

The post AEW Bans One Surprisingly Common Word on TV — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.