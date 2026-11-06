The Miz Isn’t Happy About How His Record-Breaking WWE Losing Streak Ended

Photo Credit: WWE

The Miz has finally got back on the win column in WWE after suffering more than a year of defeats. However, his long losing streak did not end in the way he would have wanted. The former WWE Champion recently opened up about the record-breaking run and stated that he still has unfinished business in the ring.

The A-Lister had gone 45 consecutive matches without a victory. His losing streak began on August 26, 2025, and continued until October 23, 2026.

Miz finally picked up a victory on the October 23 episode of Main Event. He teamed up with Kit Wilson to face Fraxiom. However, it was Wilson who secured the winning fall for their team with a crucifix pin on Axiom.

The Miz still wants a singles victory after ending his 45-match skid

Speaking with Z100 New York in a recent interview, Miz admitted he did not even realize how long his losing streak had become until someone pointed it out on social media.

“I think it’s the longest losing streak that anyone in WWE history has ever been a part of. Without even knowing, right? I didn’t keep track of it until someone online was like, ‘Hey, does anyone know that The Miz hasn’t won a match in like two years?’ I was like, wait a second, is that real? Is that true?” Miz said.

The former WWE Champion explained that he never paid much attention to his overall record.

“I’m going through it every week. I have a match and then it skips my mind. You’re only as good as your last match, so I’m always thinking about the last match, right? I’m not thinking about the entire year, how I’ve been doing,” he added.

While the end of his losing streak was certainly a positive moment, Miz was quick to point out that he did not actually pin anyone to secure the victory. Kit Wilson did the job. Moreover, his personal drought in singles competition remains active.

Miz even joked about how his historic losing streak came to an end.

“I didn’t even pin the guy, by the way. My tag team partner did. So, I won by not even pinning a guy,” he said.

The Miz then made it clear that he still has another goal to accomplish. His last singles victory came against JD McDonagh on the February 5, 2024, episode of RAW. That means he has gone more than two years without winning a one-on-one match.

“I still need a solo win, I still need to pin a guy. I guess that’s still going if you’re really keeping track,” he added.

Read More: Before WWE Fame, The Miz Thought He Was ‘Average’

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