WWE Files for Trademark on Intriguing New Name

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE has filed another trademark application for a potential new wrestling name, continuing a busy week of registrations involving its talent roster.

The latest paperwork was submitted just a day after two other applications, although the identity behind the newest name remains unknown.

The company filed the application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 4, 2026.

The description covers professional wrestling performances and several related entertainment services. Moreover, it offers a clue about how WWE could potentially use the name.

What WWE’s Marquis Journey trademark filing reveals about its intended use

The newly registered name is Marquis Journey. WWE’s application lists its intended use for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler. These include appearances through television, radio, and online platforms.

The filing also covers wrestling-related news and information, fan club activities, newsletters, blogs, and other entertainment services connected to the industry. However, WWE hasn’t identified the performer who could eventually use the name or confirmed when it might appear on television.

The latest application follows two filings submitted on November 3 for the names Kato Sykes and Serena Thorn. While the identity behind Serena Thorn remains undisclosed, Kato Sykes has been linked to WWE ID prospect Conan Lycan.

Lycan previously played football, trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, and attended a WWE tryout after being scouted by AJ Styles. He has also appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s Beast Games.

With three trademark applications submitted across two days, WWE is adding more names to its growing collection of potential wrestling identities. Marquis Journey and Serena Thorn, however, remain without publicly confirmed performers attached to them.

For now, the latest filing adds another piece to WWE’s ongoing name game. However, fans will have to wait for an official introduction to discover who, if anyone, will step into the ring as Marquis Journey.

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The post WWE Files for Trademark on Intriguing New Name appeared first on Wrestlezone.