AEW Blood & Guts Leads to Brawling Birds Indie Match Postponement

Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Brawling Birds will have to wait a little longer before stepping into the ring for their next indie match. Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter were scheduled to compete at Pro Wrestling EVE’s November 8 show. However, their match against Hyperactive has now been postponed after AEW Blood & Guts.

Windsor and Hayter are set to defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear on November 14. With two physically demanding matches so close together, EVE has decided to play it safe.

Why Pro Wrestling EVE postponed the Brawling Birds vs. Hyperactive match

Pro Wrestling EVE promoter Dann Read confirmed the postponement during an appearance on Fightful‘s In the Weeds podcast on November 6. He explained that the decision came after discussions with the talent and wasn’t something forced on the promotion.

The Brawling Birds recently competed in the women’s Blood & Guts match on the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. The match saw Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter team up with several other AEW stars in a violent cage match.

Read noted that such matches can have a significant physical impact on the wrestlers involved. With the Brawling Birds preparing for their upcoming title defense, the promotion felt it made sense to postpone their appearance.

“Those matches do have a massive effect on you. So we’ve spoken to the talent this morning and basically the decision’s been made, considering Blood & Guts was last night, and they’ve got a big Tag Title defense at Full Gear, a week from this Saturday. The decision was to play safe and to reschedule the Hyperactive versus Brawling Birds match for as soon as we can do it in the future basically. It’s not a thing that’s being forced on us or anything along those lines. It’s literally just a case of talking with a talent, what they’re comfortable with, after what has happened, and what they’ve got coming up,” Read said.

The Brawling Birds were originally scheduled to face Safire Reed and Anita Vaughan, collectively known as Hyperactive, in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The promotion has yet to announce a new date for the match.

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