WWE Has Its Sights on Bringing an NXT Favorite to Main Roster — Report

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WWE may have bigger plans for one of NXT’s most popular match concepts. The Iron Survivor Challenge has become a major part of the developmental brand’s championship picture over the years. However, the company could now be considering bringing the stipulation to the main roster.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is notably missing from NXT’s December schedule. The upcoming NXT TLC PLE will replace NXT Deadline this year. Now, a new report suggests WWE could have something new in mind.

How the Iron Survivor Challenge could fit into WWE’s championship picture

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has previously discussed bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster. The report comes after the announcement of NXT TLC replacing NXT Deadline in December.

The annual Iron Survivor Challenge traditionally takes place at Deadline. It features five competitors battling for 25 minutes, with the goal of scoring the most falls before time expires. Penalties and a timed entry system are also included in the match.

WrestleVotes reportedly asked WWE about the possibility of the match becoming a main roster stipulation following the Deadline news.

A source confirmed the company has discussed the idea. However, they could not confirm whether its absence from this year’s NXT schedule makes a main roster debut any more likely.

“WWE has discussed in the past bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned. One source suggested it could fit into the WWE Title picture, though there’s no indication that NXT Deadline’s absence makes a main roster debut more likely,” the report stated.

That means WWE has not officially decided to move the match to RAW or SmackDown. Still, the idea has seemingly been on the table for some time.

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The post WWE Has Its Sights on Bringing an NXT Favorite to Main Roster — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.