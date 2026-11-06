Royal Rumble 2027 Almost Had a Very Different Date — Report

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2027 is officially set for February 6, but the company reportedly considered a different date that could have opened up a major promotional opportunity.

WWE has officially announced that the 40th annual Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the event.

However, WrestleVotes reported that WWE discussed holding the Royal Rumble on February 20.

Why WWE reportedly considered moving the Royal Rumble to February 20

The date would have placed the Royal Rumble just one week after Super Bowl LXI, which will air on ABC and ESPN.

This could have created a major promotional opportunity for WWE. ESPN would have been able to advertise the Royal Rumble during its Super Bowl coverage and other programming throughout the week. It would have also allowed the company to take advantage of the massive audience surrounding the NFL’s biggest game.

Despite those benefits, WWE ultimately stuck with February 6.

According to WrestleVotes, moving the event to February 20 would have required too many changes to WWE’s existing calendar structure. The later date would have also created a conflict with NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 20 and 21.

The NBA event would have presented another major scheduling challenge for WWE, especially with both events taking place in the same state.

The February 6 date will still make for a major weekend in Arizona.

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale will host a combined SmackDown and Lucha Libre AAA event on Friday, February 5. This will take place one night before the Royal Rumble at State Farm Stadium.

WWE has also confirmed that tickets for the Royal Rumble will go on sale to the general public on November 18. Ticket information for the SmackDown and AAA show is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event is part of a larger agreement between TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. The multi-year deal includes seven events across WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riders.

WWE is also working with Legends Global for the Royal Rumble’s Arizona visit.

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The post Royal Rumble 2027 Almost Had a Very Different Date — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.