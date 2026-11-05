Enzo Amore & TNA’s Joe Alonzo Spotted at WWE NXT, Enzo Explored AEW Options — Report

Image Credit: Major League Wrestling

Enzo Amore and TNA Wrestling‘s Joe Alonzo were reportedly backstage at WWE NXT this week.

Fightful Select reports that Amore and Alonzo visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, November 4, when NXT held its latest taping. The show featured several major names, including John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Paige.

Amore’s appearance comes amid growing speculation about a potential WWE comeback. A recent report suggested the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion may have signed a new contract with the company.

Amore’s potential WWE return has generated considerable interest in recent months. According to a previous report from PWInsider Elite, there is a belief backstage that Amore signed a new WWE deal within the past week. One source reportedly believes he could be headed to NXT.

Enzo Amore Reportedly Explored Opportunities With AEW Earlier This Year

Fightful also noted that AEW sources previously indicated Amore had explored opportunities with the promotion earlier this year.

The report did not provide further details about the discussions or indicate whether AEW seriously considered bringing him aboard.

The former WWE star, who also wrestles under the names Real1 and nZo, previously visited the WWE Performance Center in May. That appearance fueled speculation about a possible comeback, particularly with his former tag team partner Big Cass also linked to a return.

Cass eventually returned to WWE as a singles competitor on RAW in August, but Amore did not join him.

Amore was let go by WWE in January 2018 following allegations of sexual assault, which he denied. The Phoenix Police Department subsequently closed its investigation in May 2018 due to insufficient evidence, and no criminal charges were filed.

He has continued competing on the independent wrestling scene since his departure, with his most recent match reportedly taking place on October 24.

READ MORE: Big Cass Gets Candid About Enzo Amore Amid WWE Return Speculation

The post Enzo Amore & TNA’s Joe Alonzo Spotted at WWE NXT, Enzo Explored AEW Options — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.