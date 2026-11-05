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WWE is reportedly preparing a special celebration for The Rock as the company approaches the 30th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut.

November 2026 marks three decades since Dwayne Johnson first appeared in WWE at Survivor Series 1996. The milestone is expected to receive significant attention from the company throughout the month.

The Rock made his debut as Rocky Maivia at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 1996. He competed in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match and emerged as the sole survivor for his team.

Johnson eventually transformed into The Rock, becoming one of the biggest names in professional wrestling before establishing himself as a Hollywood star.

WWE’s Reported Plans for The Rock’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning several initiatives to celebrate The Rock’s 30th anniversary this month.

The reported plans include a commemorative championship belt, special merchandise releases, and social media campaigns highlighting his legendary career.

The Rock last appeared on WWE programming at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he aligned himself with John Cena following Cena’s shocking heel turn.

Johnson remains a member of TKO’s Board of Directors, although his involvement in WWE storylines has been limited since that appearance.

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The post WWE Planning Special Championship Belt To Celebrate The Rock’s 30th Anniversary — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.