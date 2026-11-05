WWE Offering $3,000 Hazard Pay for Crown Jewel as Crew Members Opt Out — Report

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WWE is reportedly offering additional compensation to production crew members traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel amid growing security concerns in the region.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company is offering $3,000 in hazard pay to crew members making the trip for the November 7 premium live event. However, the financial incentive has reportedly not convinced everyone to travel.

Crown Jewel has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks following reports of attacks in Saudi Arabia and travel warnings issued by U.S. authorities. Several WWE performers and employees have reportedly expressed concerns about traveling to the country.

The situation has also prompted WWE to make changes to its travel and production plans, with the company reportedly preparing to send a smaller crew than usual for the event.

Several WWE Crew Members Reportedly Decline Saudi Arabia Trip Despite Hazard Pay

Fightful’s report indicates that several crew members have opted out of the Saudi Arabia trip despite WWE’s offer of additional compensation. The $3,000 hazard pay is intended to address the risks associated with traveling to the region, though it has not eliminated concerns among personnel.

The latest development follows earlier reports of dissatisfaction among WWE employees over the company’s decision to proceed with Crown Jewel. Dave Meltzer previously noted that WWE was reportedly unhappy with non-wrestling staff publicly expressing reluctance to travel.

TKO President Mark Shapiro also addressed the situation during a company town hall. He acknowledged the financial implications of canceling events in Saudi Arabia but stressed that the company would not hesitate to pull the plug if regional conflicts escalated and put employees or talent in danger.

WWE has also changed Crown Jewel’s venue. The event was originally scheduled for Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD but will now take place at The Venue (ANB Arena) in Riyadh. The move to an indoor facility reportedly comes amid security concerns surrounding the region.

WWE is still scheduled to hold Crown Jewel on November 7 at the time of this writing.

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