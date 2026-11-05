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LA Knight and Oba Femi have been noticeably absent from WWE television in recent weeks, prompting speculation about their status and potential injuries.

Both stars last appeared on the October 12 episode of WWE RAW. Knight and Femi have since missed several weeks of television programming despite remaining active at live events and wrestling dark matches.

Their absence has raised questions among fans, particularly given their prominent positions on WWE’s roster. However, a new report has provided an update on their status.

LA Knight and Oba Femi Reportedly Not Sidelined by Injuries

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, neither LA Knight nor Oba Femi is dealing with an injury that would explain their absence from WWE television.

Sapp addressed their status during a recent Q&A session, noting that Knight has continued wrestling at live events and dark matches. He also expressed confusion about WWE’s decision to keep both performers off television despite their availability.

“Neither are hurt, based on what I’ve heard. LA Knight is healthy as well. He’s been working dark matches; he’s been working live events. I do not get it. I don’t understand it,” he said.

Sapp further questioned WWE’s booking decisions, pointing out that the company has several healthy performers who could contribute to its weekly programming.

As things stand, there is no indication that Knight or Femi is dealing with an injury or facing an extended absence from in-ring competition. Both continue to wrestle at live events, leaving their television hiatus largely unexplained.

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The post LA Knight & Oba Femi’s WWE Absences Addressed Amid Injury Concerns — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.