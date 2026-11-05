WWE NXT Star Reacts After John Cena Rejects His John Cena Classic Request

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE NXT star Kam Hendrix has reacted after being denied entry into the John Cena Classic.

John Cena made his special appearance on the November 4 episode of NXT to reveal the next participant in the inaugural John Cena Classic after Cody Rhodes. The event is set to take place on December 14 as part of a special edition of Monday Night RAW.

During the latest episode of NXT, Hendrix was unsuccessful when he approached the 17-time world champion backstage in hopes of securing an invitation.

Kam Hendrix reacts to John Cena’s rejection on WWE NXT

While they were interacting backstage, Kam Hendrix confidently introduced himself to John Cena as “Showtime” and spoke to him as a fellow high-level competitor.

Hendrix proceeded to ask Cena who his opponent would be in the John Cena Classic, seemingly assuming he had already earned a spot.

John Cena, however, responded to Hendrix with some advice. He said, “Showtime, I heard it said before that if you’re good, you’ll tell everyone, and if you’re great, they’ll tell you.”

Cena then urged Hendrix to turn his focus from The John Cena Classic to his opponent for next week, EK Prosper.

After their interaction, Hendrix went on X, sharing his reaction and indicating that he had not given up on his goals.

He stated, “Delays Are Not Denials #DAND”

Kam Hendrix and EK Prosper’s rivalry started when the former interfered in Prosper’s North American Championship match on the October 27th episode of NXT. Prosper failed in his attempt to capture the title against Jackson Drake, courtesy of Hendrix.

Subsequently, Prosper got his lick back at NXT Halloween Havoc by attacking Hendrix while being disguised as one of several masked individuals during a backstage segment.

The duo is now set to face off on the November 10 episode of NXT. As for the John Cena Classic, Zilla Fatu was named the second participant in the tournament.

The tournament will feature competitors from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, giving fans a say in determining the tournament’s top performer.

We will have to wait and see if Hendrix will eventually earn a spot in the John Cena Classic.

Read More: AEW Women’s Blood & Guts 2026 Match Winners Revealed After Submission

The post WWE NXT Star Reacts After John Cena Rejects His John Cena Classic Request appeared first on Wrestlezone.