AEW’s Chris Jericho Lands Villainous Role in Upcoming Werewolf Horror Movie

Photo Credit: AEW

AEW‘s Chris Jericho has landed a villainous role in the new creature horror film I Am The Teeth.

Alongside his wrestling and music commitments, Chris Jericho has built an acting career, spanning feature films, television, and web series. His work includes the Terrifier franchise. He is now set to play a ruthless role in I Am The Teeth.

Chris Jericho to portray a ruthless bounty hunter in I Am the Teeth

According to Deadline, Epic Pictures Group will introduce the new creature horror film starring Chris Jericho to international buyers at the American Film Market in Los Angeles next week. The AEW star will play “a mysterious and ruthless bounty hunter known as The Hunter.” The cast includes Hope Jordan (Devour) as Mae and Thomas Parobek (Cobra Kai).

Scott B. Hansen will direct the film, produced under Epic’s Dread Originals banner. J.R. Curtis is the screenwriter, collaborating with Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Hansen. Production is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

The story “follows five middle schoolers searching for a lost pet who come face-to-face with a werewolf in their town’s woods. After trapping the beast on accident, they make a shocking discovery: the creature is actually a young woman who disappeared more than a decade earlier. Now pursued by a relentless bounty hunter (Jericho) and confronted by signs of something even more terrifying lurking nearby, the kids must find a way to protect her before the real monsters close in.”

Chris Jericho said, “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, and I Am the Teeth has everything I love about the genre — scary monsters, gory kills, a clever storyline and plenty of twists! The Hunter is a character who brings a whole different level of danger and intensity to the film, and I’m having a blast digging deep as an actor in order to bring him to life. It’s such a smart and adventurous film that reminds me of a cross between The Goonies and Silver Bulllet, and I think audiences are going to have a lot of fun stepping into our world of The Teeth!”

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