Photo Credit: AEW

AEW’s Kevin Knight tops the 2026 Black Wrecellence 500.

BW500 is an annual tradition that highlights and celebrates 500 of the top Black professional wrestlers from around the world. Former TNT Champion Kevin Knight has taken the top spot this year after Mercedes Mone topped it in 2025. The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion fell one spot this year.

AEW’s Kevin Knight leads the 2026 BW500 rankings

Fightful’s Righteous Reg revealed the 2026 BW500 list on X/Twitter. With Kevin Knight on top, the list follows Mercedes Mone in second and Oba Femi in fourth. TNA World Champion Leon Slater got the eighth spot. AEW stars dominated the top 10.

The top 10 wrestlers in the BW500 are:

Kevin Knight

Mercedes Mone

Swerve Strickland

Oba Femi

Willow Nightingale

Athena

Lee Moriarty

Leon Slater

Michael Oku

Royce Keys

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans got the 13th and 14th spots, respectively.

AEW’s Swerve Strickland topped the BW500 in 2024. Bryan Keith, Bianca Belair, Trish Adora, and Mercedes Mone got the top spot in previous years. The list debuted in 2019 with Kofi Kingston on top after he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Read More:AEW’s Kyle Fletcher Responds to Comparisons With WWE’s Randy Orton

The post AEW Star Tops 2026 BW500 List Ahead of Mercedes Moné, Oba Femi & More appeared first on Wrestlezone.