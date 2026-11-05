Photo Credit: WWE

WWE acknowledged that SummerSlam 2026 ticket sales fell short of last year’s figures.

The 2026 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event took place across two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1 and 2. Reports indicated the show drew a combined attendance of 69,870, which is much lower than last year’s 108,679. The company struggled to sell tickets due to exorbitant initial pricing and had to offer last-minute discounts to fill seats.

TKO earnings report details WWE’s live-event revenue decline

TKO’s 2026 third-quarter earnings report notes that total revenue dipped 1% ($2.8 million) to $399.3 million. This was driven by a $24.8 million decrease in live-event and hospitality revenue. The decline was attributed to hosting three fewer major WWE PLEs and lower ticket sales for SummerSlam.

“Revenue decreased 1%, or $2.8 million, to $399.3 million driven by a $24.8 million decrease in live events and hospitality revenue, partially offset by a $11.1 million increase in partnerships and marketing revenue, a $6.9 million increase in media rights, production and content revenue, and a $4.0 million increase in consumer products licensing and other revenue. The decrease in live events and hospitality revenue was primarily due to a decrease in ticket sales revenue related to the mix and timing of events including three fewer Main Roster Premium Live Events and lower sales for SummerSlam, compared to the prior year period,” the report said about low WWE ticket sales.

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The post WWE Acknowledges Lower SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales in Latest Earnings Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.