TKO President Dismisses Concerns Over Declining WWE Ticket Sales

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TKO President Mark Shapiro comments on the declining WWE ticket sales.

In its 2026 third-quarter earnings report, TKO announced that total revenue fell 1% ($2.8 million) to $399.3 million. The company attributed this to holding three fewer WWE PLEs and low SummerSlam ticket sales.

Mark Shapiro responds to concerns about WWE ticket sales

Mark Shapiro was asked about the low WWE SummerSlam and WrestleMania ticket sales during the third-quarter media call. He dismissed the notion of ticket sales being low as “ghosts.” He said the company makes decisions based on what’s best for its fans, brand, and media partners, rather than just chasing the highest profit. The TKO official noted that Minnesota is a strong market and that SummerSlam performed extremely well at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We don’t make all of our decisions on just maximizing our profitability. It’s about what’s best for our fans, our brand, our audience, viewership, and our media partners. Going back to the midwest is important to us, and Minnesota is a strong market and it performed extremely well in the stadium. We’re proud of that,” he said while commenting on low WWE ticket sales. [H/T Fightful]

Shapiro finished his response saying, “Engagement is strong, viewership is strong, and business is good at WWE.”

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