Paige Was Triple H’s Last-Minute Pick for WWE NXT Match After Plans Changed

Photo Credit: WWE

Paige says she was Triple H’s last-minute choice to face Kelani Jordan on this week’s WWE NXT.

After her successful title defense at Halloween Havoc, General Manager Robert Stone told Kelani Jordan that she’d defend the NXT Women’s Championship against a mystery opponent on the November 4, 2026, episode of NXT. The show went head-to-head against AEW Blood & Guts, and WWE stacked it with high-profile main roster talent like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens. John Cena also appeared.

As Kelani Jordan waited in the ring, inaugural NXT Women’s Champion Paige revealed herself as the mystery opponent. She returned to the developmental brand for the first time since 2014. However, she couldn’t get the job done as Jordan retained the title with a roll-up victory.

Paige explains how Triple H arranged her last-minute NXT return

Speaking on Busted Open Radioafter the event, Paige revealed she wasn’t the original opponent WWE planned for Kelani Jordan. She said Chief Content Officer Triple H pulled her aside during the double RAW and SmackDown taping this past Monday and asked her if she’d be willing to compete in NXT.

“I got called last minute. It wasn’t actually supposed to be me. Triple H pulled me aside in Brooklyn at the double taping and said, ‘Do you mind going down to NXT?’ I was like, ‘Oh shit. Yeah, definitely.’ It didn’t give me much time to prepare. Maybe if I prepared a little bit more, I would’ve won. It is what it is. I know what to do next time if I get a little bit of time,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

Paige recently concluded her rivalry against Nikki Bella. Her next storyline could be with Blake Monroe, as WWE teased a feud between them in a backstage segment on last week’s SmackDown. Monroe also took a shot at the Anti-Diva on X/Twitter after her NXT return. She wrote, “nostalgia tour continues,” with a yawning emoji.

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The post Paige Was Triple H’s Last-Minute Pick for WWE NXT Match After Plans Changed appeared first on Wrestlezone.