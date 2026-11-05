Photo Credit: CNBC

Nick Khan is planning to bring WWE to Tokyo, Japan.

Japan remains a major market WWE aims to capitalize on, having primarily targeted the region through top-tier talent recruitment and occasional live events. The company has also previously sent its wrestlers to local promotions like Marigold and Pro Wrestling NOAH to maintain a direct footprint in the region.

WWE’s recent big moves in the country were signing former NJPW stars Naraku (EVIL) and Kyoki (Hiromu Takahashi) and moving its programming from a local streaming service to Netflix. Hall of Famer AJ Styles also recently explained why the promotion should expand into Japan. The company last visited the country in October 2025.

Mark Shapiro discusses WWE’s potential return to Tokyo

As WWE continues to expand its market presence, TKO President Mark Shapiro announced significant plans for the region in 2027. During the parent company’s third-quarter 2026 financials call, Shapiro discussed the promotion and UFC’s overseas tours. He noted they had productive discussions with Abu Dhabi regarding the UFC deal.

At the end, he also revealed that WWE President Nick Khan is working on bringing the promotion to Tokyo, Japan, next year.

“I’m also pretty bullish about some conversations that Nick Khan is having about bringing WWE to Tokyo next year,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

The company’s next overseas event is Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday.

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The post WWE’s Nick Khan in Talks To Bring Event to Tokyo in 2027 appeared first on Wrestlezone.