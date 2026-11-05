Adam Copeland Predicted To Turn Heel After AEW Blood & Guts

Photo Credit: AEW

AEW is predicted to have planted the seeds for an Adam Copeland heel turn at Blood & Guts.

Adam Copeland competed in the men’s Blood & Guts match at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Don Callis Family gained control during the final moments, holding every member of Copeland’s team in dangerous positions. Kazuchika Okada tied up the Rated R Superstar with a chain around his neck against the cage wall.

Kyle Fletcher held a screwdriver against Will Ospreay’s neck. He gave Adam Copeland an ultimatum: surrender or watch him jab the screwdriver into the AEW World Champion’s eye. Copeland eventually surrendered, giving the Don Callis Family the victory. However, it was all for nothing. Fletcher still ordered Wardlow to throw Darby Allin off the top of the cage through a stack of tables below.

Adam Copeland’s potential heel turn discussed after AEW Blood & Guts

On the November 5 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, via Ringside News,Dave Meltzer pointed out that Will Ospreay looked frustrated with Adam Copeland’s decision to surrender. He believes the World Champion’s reaction could be important if AEW chooses to build tension between the two in the coming days.

Bryan Alvarez followed up, saying AEW could be planting the seeds for an Adam Copeland heel turn. He also noted that the finish accomplished several things, including building up Kyle Fletcher’s World Championship match against Will Ospreay at Full Gear on November 14.

Adam Copeland has already announced that 2027 would be the final year of his wrestling career. He also revealed his intention to pursue the AEW World Championship. He failed to win the title in the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream.

Adam Copeland’s best work has come from being a notorious heel in WWE. It will be interesting to see whether he’ll revive that side of him to win the AEW World Championship before he hangs up his boots for good.

Read More: AEW’s Kyle Fletcher Responds to Comparisons With WWE’s Randy Orton

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