AEW’s Kyle Fletcher Responds to Comparisons With WWE’s Randy Orton

Photo Credit: AEW

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has reacted to the comparisons between himself and Randy Orton, explaining that it has motivated him to establish his own legacy in pro wrestling.

After shaving his head and undergoing a physical transformation, the Aussie star is being heavily compared to the Viper, Randy Orton. Fletcher’s overall appearance has caused some fans to point out his similarity to the 14-time world champion.

Speaking on What Happened When with Conrad Thompson and Tony Schiavone, Fletcher revealed how he really feels about the comparisons between himself and the wrestling veteran.

Kyle Fletcher wants to carve out his own legacy beyond Randy Orton comparisons

The 27-year-old star admitted that he initially welcomed the comparisons due to his respect for Orton. However, he stressed that it is still important for him to build his own identity.

He said, “When I first started hearing it, it was that reaction of, ‘Aw man, Randy Orton is great. I love Randy Orton.’ To be mentioned in the same sentence as him was awesome. At the same time, any wrestler should want to carve their own path.”

Fletcher also acknowledged the considerable difference between their respective career achievements.

He continued, “It’s hard to compare us because Randy is 30 years into the business and has won 14 world championships. Obviously, I’m not at that level yet.”

The current ROH World Television Champion wants future generations of wrestlers to be compared to him, and takes the current comparison as motivation.

He added, “I would like that, by the time my career is said and done, people will be doing the same thing to me. I don’t take it as a negative thing. It makes me more determined to carve my own path.”

Kyle Fletcher is now gearing up to face Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 14.

Fletcher played a key role in leading the Don Callis Family to victory over Will Ospreay’s team. During the men’s Blood & Guts match, Fletcher threatened Ospreay with a screwdriver, causing Adam Copeland to surrender.

He previously defeated Will Ospreay at Full Gear 2024. However, he fell short in their subsequent Steel Cage match at Revolution 2025.

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The post AEW’s Kyle Fletcher Responds to Comparisons With WWE’s Randy Orton appeared first on Wrestlezone.