TNA Bound For Glory Results: Review, Grades, Card For October 26
By Matt Black,
2 days ago
Our TNA Bound For Glory results for tonight include Joe Hendry challenging Nic Nemeth for the TNA Championship, Jordynne Grace defending against Masha Slamovich, and a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Tag Team Titles.
TNA Bound For Glory Card
The announced card is as follows:
TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry w/ Frankie Kazarian as the special guest referee
TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
Full Metal Mayhem for the TNA Tag Team Titles: The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. ABC
TNA X-Division Championship: Speedball Mike Bailey (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Spitfire (c) vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary
Monsters Ball for the TNA Digital Media Championship: PCO (c) vs. Matt Cardona
Moose vs. Mike Santana
Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
TNA Bound For Glory Results
Tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view kicks off with a match for the TNA X-Division Championship between Speedball and Vikingo.
TNA X-Division Championship: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
The finish of the match saw Speedball hit Vikingo with Meteor Rain to score the pinfall victory.
Winner: Still X-Division Champion, Speedball Mike Bailey
Grade: A
After a very boring and painfully predictable Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the pre-show, this match was a breath of fresh air. Great start to TNA Bound For Glory with a potential show stealer between these two men. Speedball retains as expected, but Vikingo gave one hell of a performance.
TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Spitfire (c) vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary
The finish of the match saw Spitfire hit the Pressure Drop on Wendy Choo. Dani Luna scores the pinfall victory for her team.
Winners: Still Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Spitfire
After the match, Rosemary spears Wendy Choo.
Grade: C+
This is definitely not how I would have followed up that X-Division Title match. This match slowed things down considerably. The match was fine for what it was but it felt like something we could have seen on an episode of iMPACT and not the company’s biggest show of the year.
Will Frankie Kazarian ruin the main event of TNA Bound For Glory?
Frankie Kazarian is backstage reading Earl Hebner’s book. Kazarian teases cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy later tonight in the main event.
Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander
The finish of the match saw Josh Alexander lock Steve Maclin in a Grapevine Ankle lock, and Maclin passed out.
Winner: Josh Alexander
Grade: B
A ringside brawl before the match began between Alexander and Maclin was seemingly done to try and wake the crowd back up. It didn’t really work but they got the crowd more into the match as it went on. Maclin working almost half the match with his hands zip-tied behind his back was certainly a choice. It doesn’t seem like the rivalry between these two men is done.
Monster’s Ball Match for the TNA Digital Media Championship: PCO (c) vs. Matt Cardona
The finish of the match saw PCO hit Matt Cardona with the PCO-Sault to score the pinfall victory.
Winner: Still TNA Digital Media Champion, PCO
Grade: B
Fun plunder match. Both PCO and Matt Cardona know how to work these matches very well. It’s no surprise these two put on a good match together. Cardona losing is disappointing to me personally, but it is what it is.
Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Mike Santana
The finish of the match saw Mike Santana hit Moose with Spin the Block to score the pinfall victory.
Winner: Mike Santana
Grade: B+
This was arguably the biggest win of Mike Santana’s singles career. The crowd was really into this one which helped with the overall enjoyment of the match. With Santana taking out every member of The System, you’d think he’d be deserving of a future shot at the TNA Championship.
TNA Bound For Glory’s Triple Main Event…starts now!
TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
The finish of the match saw Masha Slamovich hit Jordynne Grace with the Snow Plow off the top rope to score the pinfall victory.
Winner: NEW Knockouts Champion, Masha Slamovich
Grade: A
That’s how you kick off your trio of main events for the evening. That match ruled and Masha Slamovich is very deserving of being the new Knockouts Champion. With Grace likely being WWE-bound in a few months, it’s time to start putting people over on your way out the door.
TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry
The closing moments of the match saw John Layfield come out and attack Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, and Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth hits Danger Zone on Hendry to score the pinfall victory.
Winner: Still TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth
Grade: D
What an utter overbooked mess. I figured something along these lines was going to happen but once the match was removed from closing the show, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind. TNA continuing to drop the ball on Joe Hendry is a fascinating study that will be studied by wrestling fans for years to come.
Full Metal Mayhem for the TNA Tag Team Titles: The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. ABC
The finish of the match saw both Matt and Jeff Hardy climb the ladder to retrieve the TNA Tag Team Titles.
Winners: NEW TNA Tag Team Champions, The Hardys
Grade: B+
The Hardys go into the crowd to celebrate with the fans as TNA Bound For Glory goes off the air.
TNA Bound For Glory Review
This was certainly a mixed bag of a show. It started great with the X-Division Title match but struggled to get themselves back on track for a good chunk of the show afterward. The Knockouts Title match was great but the TNA World Title match is the epitome of why there have been years of “LOLTNA” jokes.
Moving Full Metal Mayhem into the main event spot was admittingly a smart move of TNA to send the crowd home happy. The fact they knew people would hate the finish of Hendry and Nemeth is an improvement in foresight that this company hasn’t had in the past.
All things considered, the pay-per-view was solid. But for an event that people typically compared to their WrestleMania, it didn’t live up to the hype.
