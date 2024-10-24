Alisha Edwards Details When Concussion Happened, Feels Fortunate It Wasn’t Worse

Photo Credit: TNA

Alisha Edwards suffered a concussion during her Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match at TNA Emergence, in a moment that the star said left her fully knocked out.

During an appearance on the Reffin’ It Up podcast , Edwards recalled what happened in the moment, saying she went for a dive. The next thing she knew, she was knocked out.

“I mean, literally it was the opening spot, and it was a dive, a house show dive, and I was on the outside to catch,” said Edwards via (via Fightful ). “Jody’s elbow came down and hit me straight in the temple. Jody Threat, her elbow hit me in the temple, and I was knocked out, completely unconscious. It was wild. Then there was more people in the match, so they continued the match. Then that kind of all happened.”

Edwards says they didn’t immediately know she was knocked out, noting how the spot was supposed to feature three consecutive dives. No one realized Edwards was knocked out until they went to get her for her next spot, and ultimately took her out of the match.

Edwards called it her first real injury

Edwards said the moment that she’d never had a concussion before prior to that moment. She also said that in the days after the moment, she understood how serious things were when people kept reaching out to her, and it made her realize she needed to take a break.

“It is my first real injury. I’ve never had a concussion before. I’ve been pretty fortunate and lucky,” Edwards said. “It was a pretty bad one. It’s the first time I took time off. I haven’t wrestled since then, so it’s been eight weeks. It’s the first time I kind of needed to take a break and just step back a little bit and let my body kind of rest. It was kind of a little eye-opener I guess.

“Days after is when I realized how serious it was. A lot of people, not even from just TNA. But a lot of friends from other companies, reached out to me or Eddie (Edwards) and were concerned. I really think it scared a lot of people. That’s when I realized it’s not just me being knocked loopy for a few seconds, it’s serious. That’s when I needed to step back and go, ‘Lish, you might feel good but maybe it’s time for you to relax.’ I had to shut work down for a few week. I got a CAT scan and was doing the right things and right protocol. It’s been a project in itself. I’m just glad everything worked out and nothing serious happened.”

Edwards said she hopes to get cleared for Bound For Glory this weekend.

