    Shelton Benjamin: Make No Mistake, I Still Want A World Championship

    By Matt Black,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0c5W_0wKFAaQK00
    Photo Credit: AEW

    Shelton Benjamin still has aspirations to win a World Championship in professional wrestling.

    All Elite Wrestling ‘s Shelton Benjamin was a recent guest on Gabby AF . When asked about expanding The Hurt Syndicate and his championship aspirations, Benjamin made it clear he wants to be a World Champion.

    “I look at it this way, when it boils down to it, no matter what I’m doing, I’m definitely in it to be champ,” Shelton Benjamin said. “I also get that sometimes it’s just not your time, sometimes the story is not about you. But no matter what I’m doing, I’m in it to win championships. World Championship, Tag Team Championship, any title.

    “So do I want it to be centered around me? Yes, I love the spotlight. I’ve always wanted the spotlight, it’s just the people in charge had different plans, and when you’re working for WWE, you kinda go with whatever they’re playing with. And that’s okay, I can accept that.

    “But make no mistake, I still want a World Championship, I still want every accolade I can possibly stack onto my resume. So whether other members are added or not, make no mistake, I want to be champ. Period!”

    Catch up on everything that went down on AEW Dynamite here .

    READ MORE: Shelton Benjamin: Bobby Lashley Coming To AEW Would Be Huge

    What do you make of Shelton Benajmin’s comments? Could you see him as a future AEW World Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

    If you use any of these quotes, please credit Gabby AF with a link to this article for the transcription.

    The post Shelton Benjamin: Make No Mistake, I Still Want A World Championship appeared first on Wrestlezone .

