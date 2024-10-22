Open in App
    Shelton Benjamin: Bobby Lashley Coming To AEW Would Be Huge

    By Colin Tessier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSmPc_0wHZjlF900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmvyp_0wHZjlF900
    Photo Credit: WWE

    Shelton Benjamin says Bobby Lashley potentially coming to AEW would be a win for the company.

    Bobby Lashley has often been linked to AEW since he left WWE. The buzz has only heated up since MVP and Shelton Benjamin have come to AEW.

    Speaking on Gabby AF with Gabby LaSpisa , Shelton Benjamin was asked about Bobby Lashley potentially coming to AEW.

    “Well one, I think if Bobby were to come, I think Bobby would…obviously most people were fans of the Hurt Business,” Benjamin said. “Myself, MVP, Bobby, and Cedric, and the prospect of Bobby coming to AEW, I think that’s huge. I think it’s a win for AEW because you have, aside from myself, you have one of the most phenomenal athletes you could ever get. He’s a two-time WWE World Champion.

    “I think it only brings a bigger audience to AEW, so it’s a plus. When that will happen, I’m not sure. Bobby has his own plans, and when and if they coincide with ours is yet to be determined. But I think him coming to AEW can only help everybody involved. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a lot of fun.

    The video can be seen here:

    Fightful Select previously reported that Bobby Lashley had signed with AEW. There is no word on when he may debut.

    RELATED: Shelton Benjamin: I Signed With AEW Because They Have The Biggest Audience Outside Of WWE

    If you use these quotes, please credit the original source and link back to WrestleZone with an h/t for the transcription.

    The post Shelton Benjamin: Bobby Lashley Coming To AEW Would Be Huge appeared first on Wrestlezone .

