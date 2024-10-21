Open in App
    • WrestleZone

    Rey Mysterio’s Biggest Proud Dad Moment In WWE Was When Dominik Turned On Him

    By Colin Tessier,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWKG2_0wGAzpxH00
    Image Credit: WWE

    Rey Mysterio doesn’t like to look back on his son turning on him, but he’s proud of him for taking his own path.

    At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned on Rey Mysterio and Edge. He then joined The Judgment Day and became one of WWE’s top heels.

    Speaking with The Schmo at the NASCAR Playoffs: South Point 400, Rey Mysterio was asked to name his biggest proud dad moment in WWE.

    “I think the moment that he turned on myself and Edge,” Rey Mysterio said. “I think that was a very…it’s a moment that I don’t to go back and remember, but the fact that he did what he did, he decided to take his own path, which I’m very understanding about it, but at the end of the day, don’t cross my path once again because I will whoop his ass.”

    The video can be seen here:

    Rey later beat Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39. He and Andrade defeated Dominik and Santos Escobar at WWE WrestleMania 40.

    RELATED: Rey Mysterio Wants To Give Fans A Good Farewell When The Time Is Right

    If you use these quotes, please credit the original source and link back to WrestleZone with an h/t for the transcription.

    The post Rey Mysterio’s Biggest Proud Dad Moment In WWE Was When Dominik Turned On Him appeared first on Wrestlezone .

