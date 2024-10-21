Daniel Garcia Discusses Re-Signing With AEW, Says Being Able To Work Elsewhere Was A Factor

Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Daniel Garcia opens up about his decision to re-sign with AEW .

WWE was reportedly interested in the former ROH Pure Champion, but Garcia re-signed with AEW. He announced the news on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan then discussed Garcia re-signing on the AEW WrestleDream media call.

In an interview with Cameron Hawkins of Uncrowned , Daniel Garcia shared his mindset about staying with AEW.

“I feel like I’m a conqueror,” Garcia said. “But if you look at the facts, I’ve never been in the main event of a pay-per-view. I’ve never won a title. I haven’t solidified myself as a top guy in the company.”

Daniel Garcia On Other Factors In His Decision

Daniel Garcia also highlighted keeping the door to NJPW open as part of his decision, as he explained that he had always dreamed of competing there, and AEW has built up a strong relationship with the company.

“A big part of the reason why I love AEW is that we can go do other things,” Garcia said. “I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, to where I can still get experience other places. I feel like New Japan Pro Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That’s something I always wanted to accomplish.

“I wouldn’t feel full in my wrestling career until I get to have a little stint there. I feel like keeping those doors open [was] very important to me.”

Garcia continued, “I remember [weeks ago] I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, [Will] Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I’m like, ‘Man, everybody’s watching the monitor. Everybody’s hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be [at] war with.’

“It’s just the trust that I have with people at AEW. I look around to the left and to the right of me, and I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I want to go to battle with.”

