Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WrestleZone

    Daniel Garcia Discusses Re-Signing With AEW, Says Being Able To Work Elsewhere Was A Factor

    By Colin Tessier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjThK_0wFs11OG00
    Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    Daniel Garcia opens up about his decision to re-sign with AEW .

    WWE was reportedly interested in the former ROH Pure Champion, but Garcia re-signed with AEW. He announced the news on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan then discussed Garcia re-signing on the AEW WrestleDream media call.

    In an interview with Cameron Hawkins of Uncrowned , Daniel Garcia shared his mindset about staying with AEW.

    “I feel like I’m a conqueror,” Garcia said. “But if you look at the facts, I’ve never been in the main event of a pay-per-view. I’ve never won a title. I haven’t solidified myself as a top guy in the company.”

    Daniel Garcia On Other Factors In His Decision

    Daniel Garcia also highlighted keeping the door to NJPW open as part of his decision, as he explained that he had always dreamed of competing there, and AEW has built up a strong relationship with the company.

    “A big part of the reason why I love AEW is that we can go do other things,” Garcia said. “I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, to where I can still get experience other places. I feel like New Japan Pro Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That’s something I always wanted to accomplish.

    “I wouldn’t feel full in my wrestling career until I get to have a little stint there. I feel like keeping those doors open [was] very important to me.”

    Garcia continued, “I remember [weeks ago] I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, [Will] Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I’m like, ‘Man, everybody’s watching the monitor. Everybody’s hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be [at] war with.’

    “It’s just the trust that I have with people at AEW. I look around to the left and to the right of me, and I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I want to go to battle with.”

    RELATED: Daniel Garcia: Jokes About How I Should Sign With NXT Because Of Attractive Women Undermined The Talent

    The post Daniel Garcia Discusses Re-Signing With AEW, Says Being Able To Work Elsewhere Was A Factor appeared first on Wrestlezone .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samantha Irvin Announces Her Departure From WWE
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Matt Cardona Can’t Be Bitter, He’s Too Focused On Being Better
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Daniel Garcia On His Title Aspirations: Whenever I Get That Shot, I’m Not Missing It
    WrestleZone8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Adam Cole Confirms That He And Britt Baker Are No Longer A Couple
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Shawn Michaels Believes NXT Encapsulates What Made ECW Special
    WrestleZone8 hours ago
    Wendy Choo Traps Tatum Paxley In A Road Case, Seemingly Kidnaps Her On WWE NXT
    WrestleZone21 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Deonna Purrazzo Is Finally Getting In a Groove That Will Propel Her In AEW
    WrestleZone3 hours ago
    Rey Mysterio’s Biggest Proud Dad Moment In WWE Was When Dominik Turned On Him
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Mark Briscoe Reveals When AEW Continental Classic 2024 Will Begin
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Jonathan Coachman: I Never Felt Like I Could Say No To Vince McMahon
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    NXT Tag Team Title Match, More Set For 10/29 WWE NXT
    WrestleZone18 hours ago
    Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence Night Two Results (10/20): Konosuke Takeshita, More
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Mark Briscoe: Jay Briscoe Was The Most Believable, Credible Wrestler Ever; He Made It Feel Real
    WrestleZone8 hours ago
    Damian Priest Confronts Gunther On WWE RAW, Says He’ll Earn World Title Shot
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Cole Custer Helps Hank And Tank Win, Dances With Lola Vice On WWE NXT
    WrestleZone20 hours ago
    Anna Jay vs. Hazuki vs. Koguma vs. Trish Adora, More Set For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed
    WrestleZone17 hours ago
    WWE SmackDown Viewership Decreases On 10/18, Demo Also Drops
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    NWA Powerrr Results (10/22): Multiple Title Changes
    WrestleZone21 hours ago
    DELTA Renamed ‘ZARIA’, Set To Debut At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
    WrestleZone20 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    DELTA Now Going By ‘ZARIA’, Debuts On 10/22 WWE NXT
    WrestleZone20 hours ago
    New NWA United States Tag Team Champions Crowned On NWA Powerrr
    WrestleZone22 hours ago
    Bron Breakker Advances In WWE Speed Number One Contender’s Tournament
    WrestleZone5 hours ago
    Bobby Lashley Was Not Too Happy About Shelton Benjamin Wrestling Lio Rush
    WrestleZone8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy