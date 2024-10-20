Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence Night One Results (10/19): Konosuke Takeshita, More

Photo Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling via TrillerTV

On October 19, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling held the first night of their Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence event. The show was held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and it aired on TrillerTV.

In the main event, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita faced Mike Bailey .

The results, courtesy of Fightful , are as follows:

Josh Alexander, El Phantasmo & Stu Grayson defeated Rocky Romero, Trevor Lee & Alex Zayne

Bret Hart narrated a video package about Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s past and future.

QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

Kylie Rae defeated Taylor Rising, Aurora Teves, and Laynie Luck

In an interview, Josh Alexander looked forward to his match against Konosuke Takeshita on Night Two.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship : KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) (c) def. El Reverso & Aiden Prince, Brett Banks & Johnny Swinger, and Rogue Squadron (Sheldon Jean & Rohit Raju)

: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) (c) def. El Reverso & Aiden Prince, Brett Banks & Johnny Swinger, and Rogue Squadron (Sheldon Jean & Rohit Raju) PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja defeated Jake Something

Rohan Raja defeated Jake Something Tables Match : Bully Ray def. Raj Dhesi At the end of the match, Dhesi slammed Ray through a table, but the referee was down. QT Marshall interfered and hit Dhesi with a chain. He then dragged Dhesi through the broken table to make it look like Ray put him through it. Ray was declared the winner. Bhupinder Gujjar made the save to set up a tag team match for Night Two.

: Bully Ray def. Raj Dhesi Gisele Shaw defeated Miyu Yamashita

AEW International Championship Eliminator Match : Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. Mike Bailey

: Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. Mike Bailey Josh Alexander came out and stared down Takeshita at the end of the show.

