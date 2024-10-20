Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WrestleZone

    Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence Night One Results (10/19): Konosuke Takeshita, More

    By Colin Tessier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwSXP_0wEfaE4600
    Photo Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling via TrillerTV

    On October 19, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling held the first night of their Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence event. The show was held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and it aired on TrillerTV.

    In the main event, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita faced Mike Bailey .

    The results, courtesy of Fightful , are as follows:

    • Josh Alexander, El Phantasmo & Stu Grayson defeated Rocky Romero, Trevor Lee & Alex Zayne
    • Bret Hart narrated a video package about Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s past and future.
    • QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) defeated Bhupinder Gujjar
    • Kylie Rae defeated Taylor Rising, Aurora Teves, and Laynie Luck
    • In an interview, Josh Alexander looked forward to his match against Konosuke Takeshita on Night Two.
    • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship : KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) (c) def. El Reverso & Aiden Prince, Brett Banks & Johnny Swinger, and Rogue Squadron (Sheldon Jean & Rohit Raju)
    • PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja defeated Jake Something
    • Tables Match : Bully Ray def. Raj Dhesi
      • At the end of the match, Dhesi slammed Ray through a table, but the referee was down. QT Marshall interfered and hit Dhesi with a chain. He then dragged Dhesi through the broken table to make it look like Ray put him through it. Ray was declared the winner. Bhupinder Gujjar made the save to set up a tag team match for Night Two.
    • Gisele Shaw defeated Miyu Yamashita
    • AEW International Championship Eliminator Match : Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. Mike Bailey
    • Josh Alexander came out and stared down Takeshita at the end of the show.

    RELATED: Scott D’Amore On Mauro Ranallo: I Think He’s The Best Play-By-Play Man In The History Of The Business

    The post Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence Night One Results (10/19): Konosuke Takeshita, More appeared first on Wrestlezone .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence Night Two Results (10/20): Konosuke Takeshita, More
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Nick Aldis: Motor City Machine Guns Are About To Go Global, Nobody Deserves It More
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Ricochet Appears At Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence, Attacks Konosuke Takeshita
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Samantha Irvin Announces Her Departure From WWE
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Shelton Benjamin: I Signed With AEW Because They Have The Biggest Audience Outside Of WWE
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Chris Jericho On Potential WWE Return: I Enjoy Working For AEW, I’m Happy
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    WWE Releases NBA Legacy WWE Title Belts
    WrestleZone2 hours ago
    The Miz Is Forced Into A Partnership With The Final Testament
    WrestleZone5 hours ago
    Dominik Mysterio vs. Former World Champion, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Added To WWE RAW
    WrestleZone16 hours ago
    Swerve Strickland Reveals When Tony Khan Realized He Could Trust Him
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Trick Williams, Ethan Page To Speak On 10/22 WWE NXT
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Robbie X Joins Bullet Club At NJPW Royal Quest IV
    Fightful2 days ago
    Report: Reactions To Stephanie Vaquer Leaving CMLL, Joining WWE
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Former Pirates 1B Rowdy Tellez Opens Up After Release
    Pittsburgh Pirates On SI2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    RJ City Hasn’t Seen Anyone As Committed To A Gimmick As Toni Storm Since The Undertaker
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    WWE Raw Results: Review, Grades, Card For October 21
    WrestleZone20 hours ago
    Another College Football Head Coach Has Been Fired After Week 8
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Karrion Kross Says The Final Testament Was Pitched As An MMA Group
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    WWE SmackDown Viewership Decreases On 10/18, Demo Also Drops
    WrestleZone20 hours ago
    Trevor Noah Tells Drew Barrymore He “Loved” Road Rage Until He Moved To America: “People Have Guns”
    Decider.com4 days ago
    How to actually manage forage and feed in drought
    West Texas Livestock Growers3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy