    ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Film Festival Screenings Announced

    By Matt Black,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tc9oO_0w95xsfy00
    Image Credit: Queen of the Ring Instagram

    The upcoming Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring will be hitting various film festivals later this year.

    This week, an official press release was issued to announce that Queen of the Ring starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, and Walton Goggins will play at select Film Festivals this Fall.

    Queen of the Ring has been announced for the following film festivals in 2024:

    • October 15 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo International Film Fest
    • October 17 – Portland, OR – Portland Film Fest
    • October 19 – Newport Beach, CA – Newport Beach Film Fest WORLD PREMIERE with Cast
    • October 19/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Heartland International Film Festival
    • October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Twin Cities Film Festival
    • October 27 – Wichita, KS – Tallgrass Film Festival
    • November 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Cast Q&A
    • November 10 – Coronado Island, CA – Coronado Island Film Festival
    • November 16 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis International Film Festival

    According to IMDB , the movie will feature prominent women’s wrestlers Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen, Britt Baker as Debbie Nichols, Kamille as June Byers, and Noami as Ethel Johnson.

    READ MORE: NWA’s Kamille Announces She’s Playing June Byers In ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Movie

    What do you make of Queen of the Ring hitting the film festival circuit overall? Do you believe this means they have a hit on their hands when the movie releases later this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

    The post ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Film Festival Screenings Announced appeared first on Wrestlezone .

