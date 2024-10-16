‘Queen Of The Ring’ Film Festival Screenings Announced

Image Credit: Queen of the Ring Instagram

The upcoming Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring will be hitting various film festivals later this year.

This week, an official press release was issued to announce that Queen of the Ring starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, and Walton Goggins will play at select Film Festivals this Fall.

Queen of the Ring has been announced for the following film festivals in 2024:

October 15 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo International Film Fest

October 17 – Portland, OR – Portland Film Fest

October 19 – Newport Beach, CA – Newport Beach Film Fest WORLD PREMIERE with Cast

October 19/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Heartland International Film Festival

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Twin Cities Film Festival

October 27 – Wichita, KS – Tallgrass Film Festival

November 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Cast Q&A

November 10 – Coronado Island, CA – Coronado Island Film Festival

November 16 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis International Film Festival

According to IMDB , the movie will feature prominent women’s wrestlers Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen, Britt Baker as Debbie Nichols, Kamille as June Byers, and Noami as Ethel Johnson.

