Powerhouse Hobbs Is Cleared To Wrestle After Knee Injury

Powerhouse Hobbs has revealed that he is finally cleared to wrestle.

The former TNT Champion hasn’t wrestled anywhere since April. He suffered a knee injury during an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Jon Moxley , where Powerhouse Hobbs failed to take home the gold. He’s been on the shelf since then.

There were reports last month that he had been cleared to wrestle . However, Hobbs still remained off of AEW TV. With MJF and Adam Cole both returning at WrestleDream, fans have wondered when Powerhouse Hobbs would make his return and get back in the ring once again.

This could be sooner than fans think, after the recent revelation from an interview.

Powerhouse Hobbs spoke with Baby Huey of In The Kliq on YouTube about his injury. He revealed that he ruptured his patella tendon, but quickly recovered in what should have been a longer spell on the sidelines.

Powerhouse Hobbs went on to add that he’s cleared to wrestle, and he’s ready to return to the ring ASAP. Hobbs wants to pick up where he left off, which could lead to a match against Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

“I ruptured my patella tendon, so it was a pretty gruesome injury. But me being me, I healed up pretty fast—you know, I’ve kind of got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. But yeah, man, I’m cleared. It’s already been put out there in the universe and on the internet that I’m cleared. So, you know, it’s time to pick up where I left off.”

After being asked when he’s going to return, Powerhouse Hobbs said:

“I’ve been getting ready. Just got to stay tuned. You never know when I may show up.”

