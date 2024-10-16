Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WrestleZone

    Powerhouse Hobbs Is Cleared To Wrestle After Knee Injury

    By Hamish Woodward,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLK7m_0w95xUge00
    Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    Powerhouse Hobbs has revealed that he is finally cleared to wrestle.

    The former TNT Champion hasn’t wrestled anywhere since April. He suffered a knee injury during an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Jon Moxley , where Powerhouse Hobbs failed to take home the gold. He’s been on the shelf since then.

    There were reports last month that he had been cleared to wrestle . However, Hobbs still remained off of AEW TV. With MJF and Adam Cole both returning at WrestleDream, fans have wondered when Powerhouse Hobbs would make his return and get back in the ring once again.

    This could be sooner than fans think, after the recent revelation from an interview.

    Powerhouse Hobbs spoke with Baby Huey of In The Kliq on YouTube about his injury. He revealed that he ruptured his patella tendon, but quickly recovered in what should have been a longer spell on the sidelines.

    Powerhouse Hobbs went on to add that he’s cleared to wrestle, and he’s ready to return to the ring ASAP. Hobbs wants to pick up where he left off, which could lead to a match against Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

    “I ruptured my patella tendon, so it was a pretty gruesome injury. But me being me, I healed up pretty fast—you know, I’ve kind of got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. But yeah, man, I’m cleared. It’s already been put out there in the universe and on the internet that I’m cleared. So, you know, it’s time to pick up where I left off.”

    After being asked when he’s going to return, Powerhouse Hobbs said:

    “I’ve been getting ready. Just got to stay tuned. You never know when I may show up.”

    The post Powerhouse Hobbs Is Cleared To Wrestle After Knee Injury appeared first on Wrestlezone .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nikkita Lyons Makes In-Ring Return, Defeats Lola Vice On WWE NXT
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    AEW Collision Spoilers For 10/19 From Stockton, CA
    WrestleZone19 hours ago
    Brody King On Shane McMahon Appearing For AEW: The Whole Internet Wrestling Community Would Go Up On Fire That Day
    WrestleZone6 hours ago
    Jon Moxley: I Hate What AEW Has Become, I’ll Make A Better Future Happen
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Powerhouse Hobbs On His Impending AEW Return: I’m Like Warren G, I Want It All
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter is faking his attraction towards Hope, hidden intentions revealed
    Carol Cassada5 days ago
    Kurt Angle On Infamous Shane McMahon Match: We Were So Dumb, But Happy We Tore The House Down
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Goldy Locks’ Infamous Appearance On ‘Call In The Cheapskates’ Was Supposed To Entertain And Educate
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    TNA iMPACT Results: Review, Grades, Card For October 17
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    STARDOM Reveals 14th Goddess of Stardom Tag League Lineup
    WrestleZone6 hours ago
    The Elite Get Kenny Omega A Birthday Cake And Dump Guts On It
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Andre Chase Returns, Saves Riley Osborne From Ridge Holland On WWE NXT
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Ring Of Honor Quick Results (10/17/24): Athena & Nick Wayne In Action
    WrestleZone22 hours ago
    WWE NXT Viewership Drops On 10/15, Demo Also Down
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Brody King On Bobby Lashley Potentially Coming To AEW: I’m Never Scared Of A Challenge
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Sheamus Advances In WWE Speed Number One Contender’s Tournament
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Trios Match Announced For 10/23 AEW Dynamite
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Carlito Reflects On WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Appearance
    WrestleZone5 hours ago
    WWE Selling Wyatt Sicks Lanterns On WWE Shop
    WrestleZone6 hours ago
    AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Set For AEW Battle of The Belts XII
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Lexis King: Brian Pillman Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Is All I Ever Wanted
    WrestleZone2 days ago
    Private Party Shares The Most Important Thing Working With Matt Hardy Taught Them
    WrestleZone5 hours ago
    Big E Partners With Pancheros For Meet-And-Greet On October 22
    WrestleZone4 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy