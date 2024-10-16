Open in App
    Tom Hardy Visits Arena Mexico As ‘Venom’ Wrestles Hechicero

    By Hamish Woodward,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTm1b_0w95wzJu00
    Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images

    Tom Hardy traveled to Arena Mexico to promote the third installment in the Venom franchise.

    The English actor has portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom since the 2018 movie . He appeared in the sequel in 2021 , and made a cameo appearance at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home .

    With the third movie, titled Venom: The Last Dance releasing on October 24th, Tom Hardy and director Kelly Marcel visited the iconic Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

    In a Facebook post, Sony Pictures posted images of Hardy and Kelly Marcel inside the ring. They posed alongside a giant cardboard cutout of Venom to hype up the release of the latest movie.

    “What a night that was last night! Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel (director) visited Arena Mexico to celebrate their arrival to our country in the fights.” They wrote, translated from Spanish to English.

    They included other photos of the event, which saw “Venom” take part in the wrestling. Volador Jr dressed up as the iconic Marvel character, facing off against Hechicro for their wrestling match.

    Volador Jr won the match as Venom, as Hardy and Marcel watched on in Arena Mexico.

    Venom: The Last Dance will release on October 24, and is expected to be the final installment in the trilogy.

    The post Tom Hardy Visits Arena Mexico As ‘Venom’ Wrestles Hechicero appeared first on Wrestlezone .

