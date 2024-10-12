Tony Schiavone: Darby Allin Has The Work Ethic That I Think Everybody Should Have

Photo Credit: AEW

Tony Schiavone has a lot of respect for Darby Allin and wishes more wrestlers had a work ethic like him.

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone , the All Elite Wrestling commentator spoke about Darby Allin and had high praise for the young athlete’s work ethic.

“People feel that Brody King is a guilty pleasure and I agree with that. But Darby Allin, to me, represents everything that a young man should be. Now you look at that and say, ‘Wait a minute, paints his face, has tattoos all over, he skateboards. Are you saying that’s everything a young man should be?’ No, I’m saying there’s nobody that tries as hard, and it puts it all on the line for the promotion than Darby Allin.

“Darby Allin has a work ethic that I think everybody should have. I’m telling you, Conrad, there is absolutely nobody like him in this business. I’ve never seen it before in my life. So I have a lot of time for Darby Allin. I just wish every wrestler, and I’m not shitting on any wrestler here in particular, but I just wish every wrestler had to work ethic and the determination and the desire to better himself and make our promotion better than Darby Allin.

“He is absolutely a gem in this company. So any match he does, I absolutely love. Because one, because I know that what he’s going to give us is all out, balls to the walls, put my body on the line to the point sometimes where I’m concerned that something bad’s going to happen, but also because of what type of guy he is and whatever he puts into his work. Darby Allin’s special, he really is.”

