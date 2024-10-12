Open in App
    Tony Schiavone: Darby Allin Has The Work Ethic That I Think Everybody Should Have

    By Matt Black,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J6dz_0w4i6xtO00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESGEk_0w4i6xtO00
    Photo Credit: AEW

    Tony Schiavone has a lot of respect for Darby Allin and wishes more wrestlers had a work ethic like him.

    On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone , the All Elite Wrestling commentator spoke about Darby Allin and had high praise for the young athlete’s work ethic.

    “People feel that Brody King is a guilty pleasure and I agree with that. But Darby Allin, to me, represents everything that a young man should be. Now you look at that and say, ‘Wait a minute, paints his face, has tattoos all over, he skateboards. Are you saying that’s everything a young man should be?’ No, I’m saying there’s nobody that tries as hard, and it puts it all on the line for the promotion than Darby Allin.

    “Darby Allin has a work ethic that I think everybody should have. I’m telling you, Conrad, there is absolutely nobody like him in this business. I’ve never seen it before in my life. So I have a lot of time for Darby Allin. I just wish every wrestler, and I’m not shitting on any wrestler here in particular, but I just wish every wrestler had to work ethic and the determination and the desire to better himself and make our promotion better than Darby Allin.

    “He is absolutely a gem in this company. So any match he does, I absolutely love. Because one, because I know that what he’s going to give us is all out, balls to the walls, put my body on the line to the point sometimes where I’m concerned that something bad’s going to happen, but also because of what type of guy he is and whatever he puts into his work. Darby Allin’s special, he really is.”

    READ MORE: Darby Allin Teaches Kids The Coffin Drop At A Birthday Party

    What do you make of Tony Schiavone’s comments? Do you like the work ethic that Darby has in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

    If you use these quotes, please credit What Happened When with a link to this article for the transcription.

    The post Tony Schiavone: Darby Allin Has The Work Ethic That I Think Everybody Should Have appeared first on Wrestlezone .

